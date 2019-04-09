SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will remain cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 40's. There will some breaks of sunshine in the Berkshires where temperatures will come up into the 50's. A cold front will bring a around of showers into the valley and maybe a thunderstorm in Berkshire County later this afternoon and evening.
The rain will likely hold off long so that the Red Sox will get their home opener in. It will be cloudy and cold with temperatures in the lower 40's along with a pesky breezy coming in off the water. Rain will move in during the evening so it may get wet during the late innings but most of the rain will hold off until after the game.
Tomorrow will be brisk and chilly but brighter with a dry northwesterly flow. Temperatures will top off near 50 and the breeze will add to the chill. It will feel a bit more like March. As high pressure moves in tomorrow night it will be clear and cold with lows down into the 20's.
After a cold morning on Thursday temperatures will moderate into the middle and upper 50's. It will be sunny with less wind so it will be a rather nice afternoon.
A powerful storm system moving across the Midwest this week will bring a blizzard to the northern Plains and severe weather to the South. This area of low pressure will move into the Great Lakes region Friday, pulling a warm front through New England. Friday will be a milder, breezy day with a shower or two during the day. An approaching front will bring a better rain chance Friday evening.
Behind front it will be breezy and warm with dry conditions. So Saturday is looking very nice with temperatures perhaps reaching into the lower 70's! It's easily looking to be the pick of the weekend.
Another low looks to develop then head our way starting on Sunday perhaps bring rain by late in the day. Right now Patriot's Day is looking rainy, breezy and cool with temperatures in the 40's.
