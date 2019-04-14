SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was another mild day with temperatures rising into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds have moved in and there is wet weather headed our way tonight into tomorrow.
A strong area of low pressure moving up from the southwest will bring a chance for showers our way by this evening. Rain will pick up in coverage overnight and as we head toward Monday morning we could see some heavier downpours and even the chance for a thunderstorm. We then could see a brief lull in the precipitation mid-morning Monday before more showers return in the afternoon. An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for northern Berkshire county from midnight tonight until 8 am Tuesday morning. In addition, the combination of snow melt to our north this weekend and the rain from this latest system will cause significant rises on rivers in western Mass. Because of the threat for flooding a Flood Watch has been issued for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties through Tuesday.
Temperatures for Marathon Monday are trending warmer and highs in the 60s are starting to look more likely as the low passes to our northwest. Showers taper off Monday evening and dry, cooler air settles in Tuesday. Winds will start to pick up and become gusty Monday afternoon and evening with gusts to 50 mph possible. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties from 5 pm Monday afternoon until 8 am Tuesday morning.
