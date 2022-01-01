SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New Year's Day has been a cloudy but mild one but if you are heading out tonight make sure to grab the umbrella as it looks like the rain chances will be increasing.
Rain will continue this evening but temperatures should reach the 50s! A period of rain continues into Saturday night with most seeing around a half inch.
A cold front will swing through New England on Sunday, shifting wind out of the west-northwest. This will usher in colder air, so the hills and Berkshires will have a chillier, but still above normal day. The valley is trending cooler, but highs should still get into the 40s or even near 50. A few showers will be around throughout the day and even a snow shower is possible Sunday night.
Low pressure will be passing to our east Sunday night into Monday. Precipitation remains offshore, but it will turn blustery and colder with temperatures falling into the teens and low 20s by Monday morning and highs may not make it to 30 in the afternoon. Clouds linger early, but as the low moves away, skies should gradually clear. Monday night could get quite cold as high pressure builds in with clear skies.
Much of the first week of the New Year is looking dry, but more clouds move in mid-week. A storm system may approach the region Friday with a chance at rain or a mix.
