SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Cloud cover has increased and skies will stay mostly overcast as an approaching clipper low pressure system will bring the chance for snow showers tonight into the first part of the day on Monday. This storm will not be a much of an issue but there is the chance to see some coatings in the valley with 1-2" possible in the Berkshires.
Monday morning will see the breaking up of cloud cover as the low pressure system shifts off to the east. Overcast skies will begin to break up a bit prompting the return of the sun, but cold air settles in with temperatures staying in the mid 30s with a light breeze.
Conditions stay dry & brisk as you head into the middle of the week ahead of yet another low pressure system that will arrive Thursday. There will be a bit of a warm front that will allow temperatures to climb into the mid and upper 40s by Thursday, increasing the chances for rain showers with this passing system. Noticeably breezy conditions are also expected with this passing system.
Currently, the weekend looks to stay dry with partly sunny skies with temperatures hanging out in the low 40s for a seasonably warm December weekend!
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
