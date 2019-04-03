SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Light rain and a few wet snowflakes have come to an end and now clouds will give way to sunshine. A gusty west wind will help bring in dry, milder air for the afternoon. Highs will reach into the lower 60's with lots of sunshine!
A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all of western Mass from 2pm to 9pm for West winds of 15-25mph and gusts to 50mph. With gusty wind and low relative humidity, there is an enhanced fire danger this afternoon.
High pressure builds in for tomorrow, bringing less wind but still brisk. It will be sunny and cool with temperatures in the lower 50s, about 10 degrees cooler than today.
Friday will start bright and cold with high pressure in control. However our next system will move in with increasing clouds and rain chances throughout the day. A period of rain will be with for several hours Friday night. There may be a bit of wet snow mixing in across the hills with little or now accumulation.
The storm will move out quickly Saturday morning with early clouds giving way to sunshine and a gusty breeze. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday look to get into the 60's with overnight temps above freezing. The first weekend is looking nice!
