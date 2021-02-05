SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Things will dry out this afternoon, but clouds will linger around. Temperatures will settle into the middle and upper 30s and we may even see some late afternoon sunshine.
A cold front will pass through tonight and skies will clear out completely. A shot of slightly colder air will move in tomorrow, along with a healthy northwest breeze, keeping the day chilly, but it should be fairly bright with a mix of sun and clouds.
High pressure will keep us dry through at least tomorrow night, but high clouds build in Sunday morning.
Sunday's Potential Storm Details:
Two storms will be near New England on Sunday - one with the northern jet stream and the other with the southern jet (coastal low). These two systems will phase as the storm passes out to sea, giving western Massachusetts a glancing blow with light to perhaps moderate snow totals.
However, if the jet streams phase or merge, the coastal low could turn into a major nor’easter with a bigger snow event for us. Certainly, it bears watching, but right now, the heaviest snowfall amounts look to line up across southeastern Massachusetts, and the Cape and Islands.
Timing: Snow looks to move in by mid-morning and come down steady into the late afternoon. (9 a.m. to around 5 p.m.)
Amounts: 2-4" of light fluffy snow is the early call for western Mass. with more to our south and east (4-8"). Southeastern Massachusetts, the Cape & Islands, closer to the storm center will see the most (Up to a 12").
Keep in mind, as usual, a slight chance in the track would mean big chances in the snow totals, so stay tuned. Behind this storm, it turns blustery and cold for Monday, then perhaps another storm threat on Tuesday with snow or snow changing to a mix.
