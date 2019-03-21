SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What a way to start off the spring season! Temperatures managed to get into the lower and middle 50s yesterday with abundant sunshine.
Today won't be quite as nice though, an approaching front to our west as well as low pressure moving north up the coast will bring a chance for spotty showers. The best chances for rain will come later today but a few showers could creep in this morning. We will see a mainly cloudy day with highs climbing into the middle and upper 40s. Winds remain light out of the south.
Our nor’easter will pass across southern New England tonight through tomorrow morning with heavier rain showers expected. Rainfall amounts of a half to 1 inch are likely and may lead to some minor street flooding-especially where there is still a snow pack. Wet snow may mix in at times in the Berkshires with minor accumulations through tomorrow morning,
Only spotty showers are expected tomorrow afternoon and evening as drier air comes in behind the low. As this system moves farther northeast, colder air will arrive tomorrow night and wrap around moisture will fall in the form of snow showers and flurries. Heavier snow is likely in the Berkshires and southern Green Mountains through midday Saturday and northern Berkshire Co could see up to 6 inches of snow. The hill towns will likely see 3” or less and no accumulation is expected for the valley. Gusty wind will be the biggest issue for the valley Saturday as gusts approach 35-45 mph. Temps likely stay in the 30s throughout the day so it will certainly feel more winter-like.
High pressure returns for Sunday, allowing for a mostly sunny sky and much warmer temperatures. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 50's. The wind will be much lighter on Sunday as well. Sunday afternoon is looking fantastic!
