SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a bright but cold and frosty start out there this morning. Temperatures will climb quickly and will reach back into the mid to upper 40's this afternoon.
Clouds increase this morning and skies become cloudy for the afternoon. By the late afternoon, our chance to see a rain shower increases, then during the evening, spotty rain and snow showers are possible. Little to no snow accumulation is expected outside a coating in the hills and Berkshires.
Two areas of low pressure approach New England this evening: A storm moving out of the Great Lakes and low pressure off the coast of the Carolinas. The coastal low will rapidly intensify as it moves north-northeast and energy transfer from our western low will aid that process. As this energy transfer takes place, rain and snow showers will be seen here in western Mass. but we are missing this storm!
The majority of precipitation will be closer to SE Mass, the Cape and Islands, who will get brushed by the nor’easter. The Cape and Islands will likely pick up a couple of inches of snow plus strong to damaging wind gusts and high waves and surf. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Cape & Islands.
The wind will pick up across southern New England as the coastal low bombs out and gusts here in western Mass may reach 20-30mph later tonight and Saturday. Gusts along the East Coast of New England could top 50mph!
Tomorrow will be bright and sunny but it will be chilly and blustery. Highs stay in the 30s to near 40 with wind chills about 5 to 10 degrees cooler. Wind lightens tomorrow night and temperatures fall into the teens and low 20s by Sunday morning.
A ridge of high pressure digs into the Northeast Sunday and Monday with highs returning to the 50s and 60s respectively, we may even touch 70 on Monday! We will see tons of sunshine and a light breeze both days-fantastic! Tuesday will be warm too but with more clouds and a chance for showers in in the evening and at night. A rumble of thunder is possible. We dry out and cool a bit for Wednesday but temperatures will still likely make it into the 50s.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
