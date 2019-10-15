SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure will give us a quiet evening and night with clear skies and calm wind. Expect temperatures to fall quickly this evening and bottom out in the middle to upper 30s by sunrise Wednesday morning. Light frost is possible across the valley.
Wednesday will begin sunny, dry and cold across western Mass and as our next storm approaches, expect an increase in clouds throughout the day. Temperatures return to normal with highs in the lower 60s Wednesday afternoon along with an increasing breeze out of the southeast. Showers become possible mainly after 4pm and a steady rain will take over Wednesday night as low pressure moves across southern New England.
Our next storm system is coming together for late Wednesday into Thursday. Low pressure will move up the coast and pass along or near the shoreline of New England Wednesday night, bringing a large swath of soaking rain to the region. Rainfall amounts in western Mass may top 2-3 inches, which could lead to minor, localized flooding. This low will also strengthen quickly, allowing for gusty wind to develop out of the southeast Wednesday night. Gusts may top 40mph at times.
On Thursday, low pressure will move to our northeast, allowing wind to shift out of the northwest on the backside of the low. Wind gusts may again top 30-40mph Thursday along with continued showers-especially in the morning. Rain chances and strong to damaging wind gusts will subside by the afternoon as the low moves farther away. Breezy conditions continue into Friday, keeping cooler, drier air in place to end the week.
High pressure builds in Friday night, allowing for colder temps and potential frost. We should see a mostly sunny, seasonable weekend with more clouds building Sunday and wet weather returning early next week.
