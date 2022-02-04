SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for northern Berkshire, western Hampshire and all of Franklin through 7pm
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Hampden, eastern Hampshire and southern Berkshire Counties through 7pm
Colder air continues to drain in at the surface, over top the milder air higher in the sky-setting us up for a rather icy afternoon as we transition from freezing rain to sleet. Conditions will slowly go downhill throughout the afternoon as temperatures slip into the 20's.
The layer of cold air at the surface continues to thicken, so we are seeing freezing rain change to sleet north and west. Sleet will end as some snow briefly this evening. Most will pick up a coating to 1" of sleet with a bit of fluffy snow on top of it.
We dry out overnight with temperatures falling into the teens. Untreated surfaces will remain icy. The weekend will stay cold, but dry with lots of sunshine both days. Tomorrow will be brisk with highs in the 20s, then Sunday starts colder with sub-zero temperatures. Temperatures moderate Sunday afternoon into early next week.
Next week’s weather weather looks fairly quiet with a moderating trend A cold front approaching from the west Monday will bring in more clouds, then low pressure off the coast will keep clouds around Tuesday. The coastal low should stay offshore, but a spot rain or snow shower are possible on Tuesday. Temps will come up into the 30's.
