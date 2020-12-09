(Springfield, Ma) - It’s been a cold December day for us in western Mass with high temperatures not even reaching freezing for most! That colder air will stick around one more day before temperatures moderate late week into the weekend.
A weak upper level disturbance will be moving through New England today. This will bring clouds back in the morning and skies look to stay mostly cloudy throughout the day. Snow showers are likely in the Berkshires with 1-2 inches possible in the high elevations. Here in the lower valley we will see the chance for a few flurries/sprinkles. Expect another chilly day with highs in the lower to middle 30s. Skies become partly cloudy tonight as lows drop back into the middle and upper 20s.
High pressure will build for the end of the week, bringing more sunshine and a bit of a breeze. Temperatures will also be on the rise with lower 40s Thursday and middle to upper 40s by Friday.
Our overall weather pattern shifts this week as a trough develops in the West and a ridge builds in the East. Temperatures continue to moderate heading into the weekend with some 50s possible. A storm system will move in from the southwest, bringing a chance for rain showers by Saturday afternoon. With strong high pressure over southern Canada, nighttime temps Saturday into Sunday morning may get cold enough for some ice in the high terrain, but that’s a tough call this far out.
Rain looks more likely Sunday as a cold front comes through New England. We should have mild temperatures around as well. Our weather turns brisk and colder behind the storm system for early next week.
Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.