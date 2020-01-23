SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was another frigid start this morning with temperatures in the single digits, but at least we stay above zero. Like yesterday temperatures are climbing fast and highs will reach near 40 this afternoon, about 5 degrees milder than yesterday. Although a few clouds will mix in this afternoon sunshine should still prevail.
The air mass will continue to moderate tomorrow too, so temperatures will be back into the lower 40's. We should hang onto a decent amount of sunshine making for a nice way to end the workweek.
A storm system is still set to make its arrival into Western Mass. by Saturday afternoon. As we get closer to the weekend it is looking more and more like mainly rain versus a wintry mix/snow storm. The best chance for snow will be in the Berkshires and southern Green Mountains, so for most of us it is just a cold rain. It also looks as though the storm is a bit faster this means it moves in by noon on Saturday but should be out by Sunday.
A rainy mix will move in around lunch-time on Saturday with moderate to heavy rain by late afternoon into Saturday night. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 30's. Rain will end late Saturday night as perhaps wet snow in the higher elevated areas. This is where there could be a couple of inches of snow. We could pick up between a half to 1" of rain.
Precipitation should be gone by Sunday morning, in fact Sunday is looking rather nice with some sun and mild temperatures. Readings will reach into the low to mid 40's with a gusty breeze out of the northwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.