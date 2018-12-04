SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The cold air is back this morning. After reaching into the lower 50's yesterday we are down into the 30's now and temperatures will not rise much today as cold, dry air drains in.
Clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the 30s. However, a gusty northwesterly breezy will keep wind chills in the 20's throughout the day. The winter chill is certainly back!
The rest of the week is looking dry and cold with daytime highs in the 30's and nighttime lows mainly in the teens. A weak system will bring a few clouds tomorrow afternoon and a reinforcing cold front will push through Thursday night that may bring a few flurries. Behind the front the cold, dry air gets reestablished for Friday and the weekend.
The next chance for any storminess wouldn't be until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week but even these systems could easily pass out-to-sea.
