SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy, but rather mild with highs in the 30's to near 40. A cold front will slip through with colder air draining in behind it. In fact, the hills and Berkshires will fall into the 20's this afternoon with flurries and a few snow showers perhaps whitening the ground. It will become rather brisk in the valley too, and will remain breeze tonight with temperatures falling into the single digits and lower teens by morning. Wind will make it feel like it's near zero as you head out the door tomorrow morning.
Breezy conditions will sick around tomorrow too with highs near 20. Wind chills will stay mainly in the single digits. We'll at least see plenty of sunshine both tomorrow and Thursday. With a clear sky and winds going calm tomorrow night, we are likely to see temperatures fall below 0 through Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will feel a bit better with less wind and highs into the middle 20's.
A weak system will bring mostly cloudy skies along with a few flurries and snow showers with little or no accumulation Friday afternoon. Highs will reach near freezing with a rather light breeze.
It is very likely that a strong coastal storm will develop off shore on Friday off the Carolina coast. However, the track is still in question and that will determine whether we get a big snowstorm, nor’easter on Saturday. This storm has the potential to bring over a foot of snow with strong gusty winds. At this point, it’s looking likely an area of low pressure will pass off shore southeast of the Cape and Island bringing at least some snow to western Mass. This far out, there are still a lot of uncertainties on the track of the low, which will determine how much we end up getting. The stakes are high so stay tuned. Things will become more clear, one way or the other, over the next couple of days.
