SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be sunny but chilly with temperatures topping off in the lower 30's. Some patchy black ice will be possible tonight as temps drop back to the teens.
A weak system will bring us some clouds later tonight into tomorrow morning but tomorrow will be mainly dry and seasonably chilly as moisture stay to our south. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 30's.
Get your score card ready though we have a few storm chances on the way as we head into March. Another low will pass nearby to our south on Saturday. This system may bring us a period of snow late Friday night into Saturday morning. If this stomr tracks a bit closer then we could see a few inches of accumulation. The next low takes a similar path and looks to be stronger Sunday evening into Monday. This storm looks to bring a snow to rain event that could bring another shot of accumulating snow to western Mass. Stay tuned, this storm has potential.
Behind this storm a shot of Arctic air will dive into the northeast with high temperatures in the teens and 20's for the middle of next week. There is no spring-like weather in sight!
