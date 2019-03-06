SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It will be blustery and cold this afternoon with temperatures only in the low to mid-20's. The combination of a Northwest breeze gusting to 30mph and quite a few clouds will make it feel like January!
A few flurries are possible into the evening as another weak disturbance rolls through-but overall, our dry, cold weather continues. It will be clear and frigid tonight and as the wind eases temperatures will fall into the single digits to near 0.
Tomorrow will be another cold day with temperatures once again stuck in the 20's.
After a cold start Friday morning readings will come up closer to near normal. Temps will reach into the middle and upper 30's. Patchy clouds roll in Friday evening as a weak storm pass to our south. Some flurries can’t be ruled out but this will not be a big deal at all and most will stay dry.
Saturday is looking very nice! We'll see lots of sunshine with temperatures back into the lower 40's and there won' t be much wind.
The next storm system that will affect western Mass. will move into the Great Lakes over the weekend, sending a warm and cold front into the area. There will be just enough cold air aloft that precipitation may start as snow Sunday morning before changing to rain in the afternoon. There may be a minor accumulation especially on non paved surfaces before it melts away with rising temperatures. The hill towns have the best chance of picking up a some accumulation. The rain will wind down late in the day as low pressure moves into Eastern Canada.
Behind the storm, on Monday it will be rather mild but colder air will move back in for Tuesday and Wednesday. However, a significant warm might be in the cards for late next week.
