SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Pesky clouds and flurries have finally moved out this afternoon and skies remain mostly clear this evening. Temperatures remain chilly with highs only making it into the middle and upper 30s today.
Tonight, temperatures fall back to the teens for most with a continued gusty northwest breeze. Wind should stay steady at 10-20mph overnight, bringing wind chills below 0 in the hill towns and single digits in the valley. Skies start mostly clear, but patchy clouds move in after midnight.
Friday will be a cold, blustery day for New England as strong low pressure in eastern Canada stays put. High pressure continues building to our west, leaving New England in the cold and windy crosshairs. Breezes could gust to 30mph throughout the day, which will keep wind chills about 10 degrees colder than the actual temperature, which barely gets to freezing in the lower valley. Skies go back to partly to mostly cloudy.
Our weather stays dry and cold this weekend with single digit wind chills likely again Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs struggling to get out of the 20s thanks to a continued strong northwesterly flow. Wind relaxes Sunday, but we are still quite chilly with highs in the low to middle 30s. Expect temps to hit single digits and teens Sunday morning!
A pattern shift is on tap for next week, which will give us a legit taste of spring. An upper level ridge finally moves to the East, bringing highs well into the 50s starting Tuesday. Monday will be the transition day with highs returning to normal under good sunshine. We stay dry with fair skies Tuesday and Wednesday, then shower chances return Thursday as a stronger southwesterly flow kicks in. Temps may approach 60 mid to late week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.