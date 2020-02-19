SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A blustery and seasonable day for western Mass! Wind gusts today topped 30mph often, keeping wind chills in the 20s this afternoon. However, our actual temperature has been in the upper 30s to low 40s since the early morning hours. We will hit our low for the day right before midnight tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s.
Skies remain clear this evening and gusty wind will continue to gradually subside. We do keep a breeze tonight, but a colder air mass will build across New England, bringing temperatures into the teens by dawn Thursday. Patchy clouds roll in early Thursday morning with a few flurries possible, but many stay dry.
Cold and brisk Thursday with a 10-15mph breeze and highs in the 20s to near 30. Wind chills will likely range 5 to 10 degrees colder though. We will see a mix of sun and clouds and there’s a low risk for a flurry here and there, especially across Berkshire County.
Wind finally becomes light to calm Thursday night as high pressure builds into New England. Temperatures will plummet into the single digits for most by Friday morning under a clear sky. Friday will be our last cold day with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s under a sunny sky.
Milder temperatures are on tap for the weekend as high pressure moves off the Southeast coast. Temperatures will get back to the 40s Saturday and 50s are possible Sunday. Sunshine sticks around as well!
High pressure should hang on one more day, keeping Monday mainly dry, but with increasing clouds as our next storm approaches. Low pressure will bring a swath of rain for Tuesday with temperatures possibly remaining in the 40s to near 50.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
