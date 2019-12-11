SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sunshine this afternoon did help to melt some new snow that fell early this morning across western Mass. With temperatures now below freezing and falling into the teens overnight, areas of black ice will be the main concern for travel-especially on walkways and untreated side streets. Travel with caution!
Another cold front will pass through tonight, bringing a gusty breeze for a few hours, then another shot of cold for Wednesday morning. Wind gusts will subside closer to dawn and skies look mainly clear.
Thursday will be frigid to start and cold throughout the day with highs near freezing. Surface high pressure will bring a nice sky with only a few afternoon and evening clouds.
Clouds will increase Thursday night and skies are looking mainly cloudy for Friday. We begin the day quite cold, then warm back to near 40 in the afternoon. A developing storm over the Gulf Coast will begin making its way toward New England with a soaking rain that begins late Friday night.
Saturday will be a soaker as low pressure moves up from the southwest. Rain looks to last most of the day and amounts could end up around 1-2 inches. We will also see temperatures warm back to around 50 Saturday, so more snowmelt is expected-which may cause localized flooding. A few rain or snow showers may linger Sunday morning, then we turn windy on the back edge of the storm. Wind gusts of 30-40mph are looking possible.
There are indications for another large storm to affect western Mass early next week. We begin the week cold and dry with building clouds Monday. Snow is looking likely to at least start things off Tuesday morning, then we either see a wintry mix/rain or all snow. Either way, some travel difficulties are looking likely. Stay tuned for updates!
