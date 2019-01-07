SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a frigid start this morning but we are dry and we will see quite a bit of sunshine, at least to start the day. Highs today will only top off in the upper 20s and lower 30s with high clouds on the increase this afternoon.
A weakening area of low pressure and it's associated warm front will move our way and will bring us some light snow late tonight into tomorrow morning. Most areas will pick up a coating to 1" of accumulation with a bit more in Franklin County.
This will likely lead to some slippery spots for your Tuesday morning commute. Light snow will end as a few rain drops tomorrow morning then we remain cloudy but dry with temps reaching near 40 so snow will likely melt away.
Another system will push through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a period rain ending as a burst of snow Wednesday morning, especially in Berkshire County. There may be a minor accumulation for some making things a bit trick for your Wednesday morning commute.
A colder air mass will settle in starting Thursday and lasting at least through the weekend. It looks dry through Saturday with out next potential storm on Sunday. Energy coming out of the Great Lakes and moisture coming up from the Gulf will have to be watched. If these two systems combine off shore it will lead to a coastal storm on Sunday.... Stay tuned!
