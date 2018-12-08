SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – If you’re looking for any sort of warmth, you’ll need to look elsewhere. Morning lows were in the low teens this Saturday with a cold, dry Arctic air mass in place.
The rest of the weekend is looking dry and sunny. Afternoon highs will get into the low 30s Saturday and mid 30s for Sunday. With dew points in the single digits and low teens, the air is so dry that many will be using chapstick and lotion to stay moisturized.
There is a big storm system in the Deep South and Carolinas, bring flooding rains on the south side of the storm, and “once-in-a-generation” snow on the north side. Places like Asheville and Boone, North Carolina will see 15-20” of snow, enough to cripple the area for days.
The storm will follow the jet stream and push out to sea, sparing New England from any precipitation.
In fact, New England largely remains dry and cold over the next six days. Not a bad time to get your car washed with the lack of any storms in in the forecast
Dry, sunny, cold conditions continue from Monday to Wednesday with temps moderating slightly Monday, then falling back down Tuesday and Wednesday behind a dry cold front passage. The end of the week looks to warm up a bit with highs potentially returning to the 40s by Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.