SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be mainly cloudy and cold as low pressure moves our way. Temperatures will stay in the 20's but high pressure should keep us dry until after dark. Light snow will develop towards the tail end of the evening commute and with cold air in place the snow will have very little trouble sticking to untreated surfaces.
Snow will briefly come down moderate for a couple of hours this evening, accumulating to 1-3” across western Mass and northern CT. There may even be a bit more in a few spots in the hills.
The area of low pressure will track to our west and this will allow warmer air to invade the mid-levels, bringing a change to sleet and freezing rain tonight. Freezing rain should take over then taper off around sunrise tomorrow with up to a tenth of an inch of ice accretion. Expect icy conditions tonight and early tomorrow morning.
Winter Weather Advisories remains in effect for all of western Mass. from 7pm to 7am this evening into tomorrow morning.
This storm is a fast mover so it will exit western Mass. early tomorrow morning giving way to some sunshine. Tomorrow will turn out to be nice day as skies turn partly cloudy and temps jump into the 40s! We may even touch 50 in a few spots! High pressure will build back into New England for Friday and Saturday, keeping us dry and seasonable with morning lows in the teens and low 20's but with afternoon highs in the low to middle 40s.
Our next storm will start bringing in high clouds Saturday and a chance for a wintry mix Saturday night. This storm will take a very similar path to this system, but it won’t have as much cold air to work with, so a wintry mix will change to rain for Sunday morning. Showers taper off Sunday afternoon with highs back into the mid to upper 40's. We turn windy and dry behind the system for Monday.
