SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
We’ve seen a frigid, bright and blustery day across western Mass with afternoon highs only reaching the low to mid 20s. Gusty breezes keep wind chills about 10 degrees lower through the evening, but wind will ease overnight. Once wind becomes light to calm, temperatures will drop quickly.
Clear and very cold Thursday morning with temperatures falling a few degrees below 0 in the valley. We will rebound nicely under mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures end up in the middle to upper 20s. High pressure moves offshore and a healthy breeze out of the southwest kicks in.
High clouds moves in Thursday afternoon and night ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will keep skies cloudy Friday and bring some scattered flurries. Snow chances with an approaching nor’easter will increase late overnight into Saturday morning.
Winter Storm Watches have been issued for eastern Mass, Rhode Island and the Cape ahead of Saturday’s storm. The latest model trends are keeping the center of the storm south and east of Nantucket, but there are still considerable differences in track projections (which isn’t totally uncommon 3 days out). A shift back to the west can’t be ruled out.
For western Mass, we should see a plow-able event with snow falling throughout Saturday. The heaviest snowfall should occur in the late morning and early afternoon and will be a dry, fluffy snow as temperatures hover in the teens to low 20s. Gusty North breezes of 30-40mph may lead to some isolated power outages, but widespread power loss is not likely for us.
Snow totals are surely subject to change, but the lowest numbers of 2-4” are expected in Berkshire County, 4-8 in the valley and 8-12” in extreme eastern Hampden into Worcester. If any heavy snow bands come through our area, that could lead to isolated higher amounts and of course any shift in the track of the storm will change numbers for everyone in the Northeast. Snow showers end Saturday night, but gusty breezes and blowing/drifting snow continues through Sunday.
Dry air returns Sunday into early next week with good sunshine, but cold temperatures. We end January on a chilly note, but there is a likely trend to milder weather for the first several days of February!
