SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another blustery day across western Mass with temperatures well below normal for late February! Highs this afternoon only made it to the lower and middle 20s – our normal is close to 40!
Skies remain mostly clear tonight and as high pressure moves overhead, wind will gradually become light. We are still breezy this evening and with temperatures falling into the teens and single digits, expect wind chills to end up around and below 0. Wind Chill Advisories are up from midnight to 8am Wednesday for Franklin county and western Hampden and Hampshire counties. Wind chills in the hills may approach 15 to 25 below 0 at times.
Wednesday begins dry and very cold with some temps around 0. We only climb into the upper teens and low 20s in the afternoon as skies become cloudy. Our next storm will bring a period of light to moderate snow to western Mass beginning between roughly 4-6pm. The evening commute Wednesday may get slippery, but snowfall rates should be pretty light. Light, fluffy snow continues overnight, accumulating to about 2-4 inches for most. In the hill towns, as much as 5 or 6 inches is possible. Winter Weather Advisories are up for all of western Mass from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.
Light snow tapers off Thursday morning. Untreated roads will be slippery, so some school delays are possible. Temperatures return to the low 30s in the afternoon with some clearing and a bit of a breeze. High pressure builds for Friday and Saturday, allowing for slightly milder temperatures with highs getting back to the middle and upper 30s. Another storm system is looking possible for Saturday evening that would bring a wintry mix-but there’s still a lot of uncertainty with this one.
A trough returns with below-normal temperatures for Sunday into early next week. A disturbance moving through the trough will spawn low pressure that moves off the Northeast coast Monday. There’s a chance this would bring snow back to western Mass. Overall, a chilly and unsettled pattern continues into the start of March.
