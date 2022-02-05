SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a pesky 48 hour system brought freezing rain, sleet, and snow to much of western Mass, the weekend will bring the return of some much needed sunshine.
Overnight temperatures hung around the low teens with a few lingering snow showers which will depart early Saturday morning and cloud cover will begin to break apart as high pressure ushers in. Black ice or frozen slush will be a concern on untreated roads, so travel with caution throughout the day Saturday.
With the high pressure settling in, expect cold & blustery conditions with a healthy breeze from the northwest for most of the day, winds will be consistent between 10-15mph, with some gusts reaching into the 20s. Wind chills will feel more so in the teens and single digits as temps will mostly reach the low 20s.
As high pressure moves overhead Saturday night, wind should become light to calm and skies clear. Temperatures may fall below 0 for many through Sunday morning. We keep cold, dry weather Sunday, though temperatures do moderate a bit in the afternoon with highs hitting middle to upper 20s. We will close the weekend with good sunshine and some late high clouds.
Overall, our weather next week is looking fairly quiet and milder. A coastal low will make a close pass Monday into Tuesday, but remain mostly out of reach. Lots of clouds will be around both days from this low and there’s a risk for scattered rain and snow showers from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning, but it doesn’t look like much. Temperatures warm to the 40s mid to late week with more sunshine.
