SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Arctic front moved through western Mass last night ushering in a fresh batch of cold and wind! Make sure you bundle up this morning as you head out wind chills are near zero!
Today will be bright and sunny across western Mass, but highs only make it into the lower to middle 20s, and a Northwesterly wind will make it feel like it's in the single digits and teens. Wind will gust to 30 mph from time to time.
The Arctic cold doesn't last long though. The cold air retreats tomorrow with highs reaching near 40, about normal for March 1st. However, tomorrow will not be as bright as today with a weak Clipper system heading our way. Clouds will increase in the afternoon but we are only expecting a few rain or snow showers later tomorrow afternoon or evening. it does not look to amount to anything significant. Another weak system heads our way on Wednesday with perhaps a few more rain or snow showers late in the day. This too looks minor. Behind this system it will bring in another shot of cold, dry air for Thursday and Friday with highs mainly in the low to middle 30's.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
