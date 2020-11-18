SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will remain sunny, but also cold, and breezy. Temperatures will top off in the middle 30's in the valley, and 20's in the hills. A gusty Northwesterly breeze up to 25 mph will make it feel colder, with wind chills in the teens, and 20's.
The wind will diminish tonight as high pressure moves overhead. This will allow temperatures to plummet into the teens under a clear sky. The record low for tomorrow, November 19th is 14 degrees for Springfield, which we may near.
The wind will swing around into the Southwest tomorrow, allowing temperatures to rebound back into the mid-40s by the afternoon. It will be another breezy day with more clouds. Still chilly tomorrow, but more seasonable. Temperatures continue to rise with highs approaching 60 on Friday thanks to high pressure building off shore. Cooler air will move in for the weekend, but it looks dry with highs in the low to mid 50's on Saturday, but then down into upper 40s on Sunday. (Normal for this weekend is 47)
An are of low pressure will move our way for Monday bringing clouds with rain likely, especially in the afternoon. Next week is looking seasonable with perhaps another round of rain by the middle of the week. Right now it looks like rain on Wednesday followed by dry conditions on Thanksgiving.
