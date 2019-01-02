SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a colder but quieter start this morning as we head back to work and school. Today will be a dry, seasonable day with highs in the lower to middle 30s. High pressure will give us a decent amount of sunshine and a much lighter to nearly calm wind.
An upper level disturbance heading our way tonight into tomorrow morning will bring us a period of light snow giving us a coating to an inch of snow by tomorrow morning. Untreated roads may be slick and snow covered for the morning commute. Snow will end early tomorrow morning with developing sunshine. It will turn rather mild with highs in the lower 40's. Any snow will melt away.
Temperatures return to the 40s on Friday with quiet weather prevailing as we are in between storms. Friday is looking very nice for January standards as mild air takes hold.
Our next system will feature low pressure moving up from the southern Plains and track across southern New England on Saturday. This track will bring us a chilly rain here in western Mass. There is a threat for some ice mix early Saturday in the hill towns. Rain should taper off Saturday evening as the low moves out.
High pressure will build in on Sunday with a mild day. The wind will be gusty through. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 40's. Colder air moves in Monday and there is a potential for snow or a wintry mix with our next storm system on Tuesday.
