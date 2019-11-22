SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gusty wind is ushering in colder air tonight! Gusts continue to diminish overnight, but we keep a light breeze through dawn. Temperatures fall into the 20s with some wind chills in the teens early.
Saturday will be sunny and seasonable under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures start in the 20s but end up in the middle 40s. As low pressure moves towards the Northeast, clouds move back in late in the day. Saturday evening stays dry as precipitation will hold off until well after midnight.
Low pressure passes to our south on Sunday, bringing wet, dreadful conditions. Without cold air in place, this system will be mainly rain. Early Sunday morning there may be enough low level cold air for an icy mix for the hills and Franklin County.
Watch out for slippery spots and but even here temps should inch above freezing with plain rain in the afternoon. We'll likely pick up about half inch of rain. We are not expecting flooding rain or damaging winds; although it will be breezy making it feel like it's in the lower 30s all day.
We dry out for Monday and Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. By Tuesday temps will reach into the lower 50s. Clouds build Tuesday night and Wednesday will be windy and mild with highs in the 50s. Showers are likely by the afternoon and evening with a cold front, then we turn colder for Thanksgiving. An upper low may bring a few rain and snow showers, but it won’t be much. Dry, cold, blustery weather lingers into Black Friday.
