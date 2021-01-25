SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a bright, but bitterly cold weekend with wind chills in the single digits and teens. It certainly felt like the mid-winter!
No doubt it's another cold morning, but today won't be quite as harsh as high pressure builds into the area. It will still be chilly though with highs in the low to mid 30's with wind chills in the 20's. We'll see quite a bit of sunshine again today too with just some high clouds moving in this afternoon, ahead of our next storm system.
A storm across the southwest will move through Ohio River Valley today then slide into the Northeast tomorrow. However, dry air in place, and a lack of upper level energy will keep us from getting a bit snowstorm. However, we'll still see some light snow moving into western Mass tomorrow afternoon and will last off and on into tomorrow night. Most will pick up a minor accumulation of 1-3", enough to slow things down for tomorrow evening's commute.
It will remain a bit unsettled for Wednesday and Thursday with lots of left over clouds and a few flurries. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the low to middle 30's. A second area of low pressure will slide south of the area on Thursday. We are not expecting much, if anything from it, but as this system strengthens and moves out into the Atlantic it will pull down a blast of Arctic air for the end of the week, lasting into the weekend.
Friday and Saturday will likely feature wind chills near zero. Temperatures will only reach into the single digits and teens Friday with wind gusts over 30 mph!
By the way, our first 5pm or later sunset occurs Thursday as does our first full moon (The Wolf Moon) of 2021!
