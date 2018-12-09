SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – It will be bright and sunny but brisk and cold again today as high pressure is in control. However temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 30's and wind will not be quite as brisk as it was yesterday it will feel a bit more comfortable this afternoon.
Tonight will once again be clear and cold and our work and school week will begin with no weather issues. Our trend continues to be cold and dry though the week with another shot of cold air diving in for Tuesday through Thursday. An upper level disturbance will swing through Tuesday night into Wednesday with an increase in wind and a shot of colder air. Wednesday looks the coldest with highs near 30 and a wind chill.
Temperatures begin to moderate by the end of the week with as a ridge builds into the East. While it doesn’t look to long-lived, it will bring a much needed break in the cold with highs in the 40s both Friday and Saturday. We are tracking an area of low pressure that will move in from the southwest with likely rain for late Friday and Saturday.
- Today: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs: 33-38
- Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Lows: 10-16
- Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs: 33-38
