SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We tied the record high yesterday at Westover in Chicopee, reaching 67 degrees. The previous record of 67 was set in 2017, but you could feel the colder air working in yesterday afternoon and now the feel of February is back. Be sure to bundle up as you head out the door this morning.
Temperatures are about 30 degrees colder than yesterday morning, yikes. We will see a good deal of clouds around early, then more sun should break out for the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower to middle 30s with a light northerly breeze.
A Winter Storm Warning now in effect for all of western Mass from late tonight through Friday for significant snowfall…
Clouds increase this evening ahead of our low pressure, which will bring a snowstorm to western Mass. Snow looks to move in from the southwest a few hours after midnight and become moderate to heavy at times through tomorrow morning. Snowfall rates could reach an inch an hour at times tomorrow morning, causing dangerous travel conditions.
While most of western Mass looks to pick up 8-12 inches of snow, the 12 inch amounts are most likely around the Rt 2 corridor and the 8” amounts are most likely close to the Mass Pike due to some possible mixing. South of the Pike into Connecticut amounts may end up around 6-8 inches. As warmer air cuts into the mid-layers of the atmosphere midday Friday, snow will likely mix with or change to sleet, which will keep snow totals lower than those who stay all snow (farther north).
As low pressure moves pushes away later tomorrow afternoon snow will taper off. Wind will increase briefly with some 20mph gusts possible as the storm departs and colder air returns tomorrow night and Saturday.
Saturday will be bright, brisk and chilly with highs near 30. Cold, but still quite a bit of snowmelt with the strong, late February sun angle. Temperatures will push above freezing on Sunday with more wind. A cold front will swing through Sunday afternoon or evening, possibly bringing a spot snow shower, but most stay dry and blustery with gusts to 20-30mph. Much colder air dives in for Monday, the last day of February. Temperatures moderate with the start of the new month.
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
