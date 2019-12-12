SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --It's a bright but cold morning and today will remain chilly with highs only in the lower 30's. High pressure will supply us with plenty of sunshine and the wind will be on the light side so overall we have a rather nice day in store.
Temperatures will fall into the teens and lower 20's tonight but then begin to rise late as clouds increase. Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with temperatures creep into the mid to upper 30's by the afternoon. A developing storm over the Gulf Coast will begin making its way toward New England first bringing us spotty showers tomorrow evening then a steady rain late Friday night into Saturday.
When the rain arrives tomorrow evening it may be cold enough to cause some icy spots, especially in Franklin County and across the hills so be sure to use extra caution. The rain will be light but it doesn't take much to make things slick!
Temperatures will creep up tomorrow night as the rain becomes steady. The heaviest rain will fall later Friday night into Saturday morning as low pressure moves into the Northeast. Rain will tape to showers by the afternoon with amounts around 1". Temperatures will continue to creep up Saturday and will reach near 50 by late in the day, so lots of snow melt is expected-which may lead to localized street and poor drainage flooding.
The storm will move away on Sunday but a few rain or snow showers may linger through the morning, then we turn windy on the back edge of the storm. Wind gusts of 30-40mph are looking possible. Temperatures still reach into the 40's on Sunday before falling in the afternoon.
There are indications for another storm to affect western Mass by Tuesday. Monday will be cold and dry with building clouds. Snow is looking possible Monday night into Tuesday morning, then we either see a wintry mix/rain or all snow. Storm strength and track will determine the final outcome. Either way, some travel difficulties are looking likely, especially for Tuesday morning commute. Stay tuned for updates!
