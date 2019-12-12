SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a bit of melting yesterday afternoon there's been some re-freeze so watch out for a bit of black ice this morning.
It certainly is a cold start with temperatures mainly in the teens and today will remain chilly with only in the lower 30's. High pressure will supply us with plenty of sunshine and the wind will be on the light side so overall we have a rather nice day in store.
Clouds will increase tonight and skies are looking mainly tomorrow. We begin the day quite cold, then moderate to near 40 tomorrow afternoon, out ahead of next storm. A developing storm over the Gulf Coast will begin making its way toward New England first bringing us spotty shower Friday evening then a steady rain late Friday night into Saturday.
The heaviest rain will fall Saturday morning as low pressure moves up from the southwest. Rain will tape to showers by the afternoon with amounts around 1". We will also see temperatures warm back to around 50 by late in the day on Saturday, so more snow melt is expected-which may cause localized street and poor drainage flooding. A few rain or snow showers may linger Sunday morning, then we turn windy on the back edge of the storm. Wind gusts of 30-40mph are looking possible. Temperatures still reach into the 40's on Sunday before falling in the afternoon.
There are indications for another storm to affect western Mass by Tuesday of next week. We begin the week cold and dry with building clouds Monday. Snow is looking possible Monday night into Tuesday morning, then we either see a wintry mix/rain or all snow. Either way, some travel difficulties are looking likely. Stay tuned for updates!
