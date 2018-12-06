SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – It's cold and dry again this morning with plenty of sunshine. However, we will see clouds increase throughout the morning ahead of an approaching Arctic cold front. A southwest breeze will help bring temperatures into the middle and upper 30s ahead of the front.
A few flurries are possible this evening with scattered snow showers in the Berkshires as the front moves through. A dusting to an inch are possible in the hills. In the valley there will be no accumulation.
Colder than normal temps return for tomorrow and the weekend with highs in the 20s and low 30s. Overnight temps will also get very cold with lows down into the single digits by Saturday morning. It will be blustery behind the Arctic front tomorrow and Saturday, adding a wind chill and making the day feel about 5 to 10 degrees colder. A weak system could bring us a few flurries again Saturday night with coatings in the hills.
Overall high pressure will dominate well into next week, giving us mainly dry weather for a change.
A potent storm system will move from California to the southern Plains, then to the Southeast over the weekend and into early next week with rain, snow and ice-this will be a big weather story for the county. Meanwhile in New England, we will continue to stay dry and cold as the storm passes to our south. We continue to have growing confidence that this storm will be a miss but of course it will still need to be watched closely.
- Today: Increasing clouds, late PM flurries. Highs: 34-40
- Tonight: A few flurries then decreasing clouds, blustery. 18-24
- Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy & cold. Highs: 27-34
