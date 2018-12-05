SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – It was a frigid start this morning with temperatures in the teens. However readings will reach into the mid 30's this afternoon with not much wind. Clouds will be on the increase later today as a weak area of low pressure pass to our south.
A cold, dry weather pattern has set up across the northeast and will remain in control for the next several days, still looking to last through the weekend.
We can expect afternoon highs in the 30's along with overnight lows in the teens and even upper single digits for several days to come. A system will push through Thursday night with a few flurries, but there will be no accumulation. Behind the front, cold air is reinforced for Friday and into the weekend. There may be a few more flurries Saturday night as a system slides across northern New England.
Although it will be a dry weekend here in western Mass an area of low pressure will move across the southern part of the country. It sill appears this system will stay far enough south and off-shore that western Mass will only see some cloudiness from it. However it is still several days away from reaching the east coast so it definitely needs to be watched. Between now and next week we are looking at quiet times.
This Afternoon: Increasing clouds, cold, less wind. Highs: 30-36
Tonight: Decreasing clouds, cold. Lows: 14-20
Tomorrow: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs: 34-40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.