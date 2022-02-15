SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The cold will ease this afternoon with temperatures reaching near 30. A few clouds will mix in with the sunshine, and it will remain brisk but not as windy as yesterday. High pressure will move overhead tonight, keeping temperatures cold. Readings will fall into the teens under moon-lit skies.
High pressure moves offshore tomorrow, allowing a southwesterly flow to develop and temperatures to rise quickly. Temps return to above normal in the afternoon with highs in the low to middle 40's. There will be some high clouds around, along with a healthy breeze.
Low pressure will track to our west into Canada and it's strong cold front will approach from the west Thursday with clouds increasing through the day. Temperatures climb well into the 50's to near 60 by Thursday evening. Rain moves in Thursday evening or night. Rain will be heavy at times into Friday morning. Thunder and gusty winds over 40 mph are is also possible making for a stormy overnight. Isolated wind damage is possible.
Temperatures will fall behind the cold front Friday morning as rain ends and skies clear. Wind will stay gusty through most of the day with temperatures falling through the 40s, then quieter conditions return Friday night. The weekend is looking mainly dry, brisk and seasonable with a front bringing the chance of a snow shower Saturday afternoon.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.