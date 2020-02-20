SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will remain cold and blustery with highs in the 20s to near 30. Wind chills average about 5 to 10 degrees colder though with a breeze out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. We will see a mix of sun and clouds and there’s a slight risk for a flurry here and there, especially across Berkshire County and the hills.
The wind will ease tonight as high pressure builds into New England. Temperatures will plummet into the single digits by tomorrow morning under a clear sky. Tomorrow will be our last cold day with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s under a sunny sky, but at least the wind will be lighter.
A weekend warm up is on the way as high pressure moves off the Southeast coast. This will bring in a southerly flow Temperatures will get back to the 40s Saturday and 50s are possible Sunday. Sunshine sticks around as well!
High pressure should hang on one more day, keeping Monday dry and fairly bright, but clouds increase as our next storm approaches. Low pressure will bring rain at some point on Tuesday with temperatures possibly remaining in the 40s to near 50.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
