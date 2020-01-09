SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will remain sunny and cold with highs into the mid to upper 20's. A few towns will touch 30 and with much lighter wind it won't feel to bad but still be sure to bundle up.
Under a clear sky with very little wind temperatures will fall off quickly this evening but clouds will build in as a southerly flow takes over, causing temperatures to inch up later tonight. Temperatures by morning will be near 30. A moderating trend start tomorrow with readings bouncing back into the middle and upper 40's under a partly sunny sky with a southerly breeze. A few spotty showers are possible by the evening, but most of the day looks dry.
We have an unusually warm weekend for January on the way. We will challenge record highs both Saturday and Sunday and record high-low temperatures Saturday night. On Saturday, skies remain mostly cloudy with a gusty southwest breeze. Temperatures soar to around 60 as strong low pressure passes to our west (which should break a record). Record warmth continues Saturday night and Sunday with temps possibly getting into the lower and middle 60s by Sunday morning, so more record for Sunday too. Showers become likely Saturday night into midday Sunday and a rumble of thunder is possible as well. It will actually feel a bit muggy with dew points climbing to near 60 Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon is looking drier and cooler but still mild for January.
Temperatures remain above normal the start of next week with highs in the 40's.
