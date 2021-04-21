SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cool, but mainly dry, quiet start to the day, but wet weather is on the way and we will see some downpours and thunderstorms this afternoon, as a strong cold front moves through western Mass.
Today will be breezy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Gusts out of the southwest may again top 30mph throughout the day. There may be a few spotty showers around this morning, but become more likely by lunch-time. The afternoon is looking unsettled with scattered showers, then a cold front will bring a line of heavier rain and a thunderstorms between roughly 1-5pm. Some damaging wind gusts are possible with this line as well. In fact, the Storm Prediction places western Mass in a "slight" risk for severe weather, a 2 on the 1 to 5 scale threat for severe weather.
Behind the cold front, the wind swings around into the Northwest and starts ushering in much colder air. Temperatures fall to near 30 by morning with a few snow showers in the Berkshires and hill towns. The breeze will make it feel colder.
An upper low will keep us chilly Thursday and wind gusts may top 40mph at times as we get stuck between surface low and high pressure. A few rain or snow showers remain possible, especially in the hills.
As the upper low exits, temperatures rebound back to near normal Friday and near 70 Saturday. We will still have a gusty breeze to end the week, but wind relaxes a bit Saturday. Skies look mostly sunny to start the weekend, but high clouds increase in the afternoon and evening ahead of another approaching low. Periods of rain are looking likely Sunday along with a cool breeze as a coastal low passes to our south and east.
