SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are in the middle of our third heatwave of the season after hitting a high of 94° at Westover yesterday. We will make a run at 90° today before scattered showers and thunderstorms bring relief from the heat.
An Air Quality Alert has been issued for unhealthy levels of ground level ozone for Hampen, Hampshire and Franklin counties until 11 p.m. this evening.
It's another muggy start Wednesday and we should see some sun early. Temperatures rise quickly and we may hit 90 again in the early afternoon before storms begin flaring up. An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to western Mass Wednesday afternoon and evening. There is a marginal or low severe risk for an isolated storm with damaging wind gusts. Heavy rain is also a concern and could lead to isolated flooding. It will be a cloudier day across western Mass and the heat advisory is not expected to continue.
A cold front will be just to our east Thursday morning, so the day will likely begin with patchy clouds and lingering humidity in western Mass. However, as the front moves farther east throughout the day, drier air will move in. Dew points should drop into the 50s by Thursday afternoon, making the day feel more comfortable. It will still be a warm day with highs in the middle to upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.
Warm and mainly dry weather takes over for the end of the week with sunshine likely Friday through Monday. It looks like a weak cold front may come into the area over the weekend, which may spark a stray shower or thunderstorm and bring some briefly higher humidity for a time, but impacts look low for now. Temperatures look to stay in the middle to upper 80s into early next week with seasonably cool nights. Shower chances return by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.
