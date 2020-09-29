SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --This afternoon will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Temps will reach near 80 with dew points holding in the mid-60s, making the day feel summer-like. We will also have a nice breeze, occasionally gusting to 20-25mph. Most of Today looks rain-free, however shower chances will increase later on with a few showers possible before sunset. A heavier rain is on the way for tonight.
RAIN & WIND: A cold front will move into New England tonight and slowly move through western Mass into tomorrow morning. An area of low pressure moving along the front will pull up Gulf of Mexico moisture into New England allowing for a period of heavier rain and downpours from about 2am to 8am tomorrow morning. We may also see wind increase with gusts of 45+ mph possible as the front comes through (brief window 4am to 8am). Rainfall amounts will average 1-2" with a few spots topping 2 inches, which could lead to isolated street flooding for tomorrow morning's commute.
We turn much drier tomorrow afternoon as rain moves out quickly tomorrow morning. It will still be breezy, tomorrow afternoon but not as wind. Temperatures will reach near 70 with developing sunshine. It will turn out to be a nice afternoon.
Thursday, the first day of October is looking nice as well. We'll see lots of sunshine with seasonable temperatures. Highs will reach near 70.
Another low will move in from the Great Lakes Friday, bringing light to moderate showers to western Mass along with cooler temperatures, 50's to near 60 on Friday. Expect a raw, rainy end to the week. High pressure builds for Saturday and Sunday, which will give us sunshine and 60s during the day and clear, chilly nights. The weekend is looking good!
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.