SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -This afternoon will be pleasant with weak high pressure in charge. We'll see a mixture of sun and clouds. It will be warm and fairly dry with highs near 80 along with dew points near 60.
It will become more humid again tomorrow ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will end up in the low 80's with dew points in the high 60s. It will be a very warm, humid September day! We begin with quite a bit of sunshine but clouds will build in during the afternoon. Thunderstorms will become numerous in the afternoon and evening with some storms becoming strong to severe. Tomorrow will likely end up being a First Warning Weather Day. The Storm Prediction Center places Western Massachusetts under a "Marginal" threat for severe weather which means we'll likely see an isolated severe storm. (1 on the SCPs severe weather scale of 1 to 5)
Meanwhile, Hurricane Dorian continues slowly inching it's way north, off the Florida coast, paralleling the shore line some 100 miles east of Florida. As of 12PM Tuesday it is a strong category 2 hurricane with top winds of 110 mph.
Florida will get brushed by Dorian today and tomorrow. The Carolinas will have to deal with the hurricane by Thursday and Friday and it should pass well south and east of the Cape and Islands by Saturday morning. At this point the storm will be racing away. There will be a major concern for rip currents along the coast as well as rough seas. SE New England will likely have showers and gusty winds increasing Friday afternoon and night. The Cape and Islands could see significant wind and rain for a brief time.
For western Mass, Dorian will have very little impact. We will see an increase of high clouds on Friday with low humidity in place and comfortable temperatures in the 70s. There is a brief window for showers from Friday evening and night then we should clear quickly. The weekend looks dry and breezy along with seasonable highs in the 70s and low humidity, quite nice actually.
