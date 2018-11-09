SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a cold and frosty start this morning. You'll need the shades too for a little while but clouds will be on the increase through the morning.
It will be a cloudy afternoon with temps in the 40s. Rain will be moving in from the southwest as low pressure heads in our direction and should begin by 4-5 pm as showers, then become a steady, soaking rain through the wee-hours of the morning.
A Flood Watch remains in effect for all of western Mass from 5 PM this evening to Saturday afternoon. 1-2 inches of rain is likely which may lead to street flooding along with some river and stream flooding (which may not occur until tomorrow).
It will breezy tonight with some 20-30mph gusts, then wind lightens as low pressure passes by for tomorrow morning. Tomorrow the wind shifts out of the northwest and may gust up to 40 mph during the afternoon. Tomorrow will feature a decent amount of sunshine but with the wind and chilly temps you'll need to bundle up! Veterans Day will be cold and blustery too with our highs struggle to reach 40!
Cold air lingers into Monday with morning temps possibly dipping into the upper teens. Monday remains unseasonably cool with highs in the low to mid 40s. Clouds increase Monday afternoon ahead of our next storm that should start bringing wet weather in by early Tuesday morning. Just about all of our next storm will be a cold rain, but brief mixing may occur in the higher elevations early Tuesday. Rain could lead to more flooding concerns.
A big dip in the jet stream will bring in the coldest air of the season for mid to late week. High temps Wednesday to Friday may stay in the 30s and overnight temps fall into the teens and 20s. Wednesday should be the coldest day as gusty wind will keep wind chills bitter throughout the day. It will feel like January!
Friday: Increasing clouds, Evening rain. Highs: 42-48
Tonight: Rain heavy at time, breezy. Lows: 38-44
Saturday: Sun & clouds, windy and chilly. Highs: 40-46
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.