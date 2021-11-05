SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's another cold and frosty start with temperatures in the 20's this morning, but like yesterday temperatures will top off near 50 with lots of blue skies and sunshine. Another crisp, November day.
We are in the middle of an extended, dry stretch with the main storm track staying to our south and east. So a coastal storm will pass well out-to-sea later in the weekend. This means we'll stay dry with lots of sunshine.
Low pressure in the Gulf will slide off the Carolina coast this weekend, however it will then turn out-to-sea as High pressure deflects away from New England. We may see some high clouds late Sunday into Monday but precipitation will stay well off shore. Temperatures over the weekend will come up slightly with highs in the lower 50's tomorrow then into the middle 50's on Sunday.
The dry weather will continue into next week as well. High pressure will slide off shore with a ridge building in the east. This will bring in a milder southwest flow through the middle of next week. Temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 60's before a "dry" cool front moves through either late Wednesday or Thursday, Veterans Day. There doesn't look to be much moisture with the front so we may stay dry all the way through next week.
This is the weekend we set the clocks back (Tomorrow night before you go to bed) as we "fall back" to Standard Time. The good news is we get an extra hour of sleep Saturday night and the mornings will be lighter however the bad news is the sun will set before 5:00pm through late January. Sunrise on Sunday is 6:30, sunset at 4:36.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
