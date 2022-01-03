SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a mild start to the New Year the cold, winter feel is back today! It will remain cloudy and cold this afternoon with temperatures in the 20's. A light to moderate northerly breeze will make it feel a few degrees colder.
Meanwhile, strong low pressure to our south will keep clouds locked in this afternoon, however snow will be deflected away from western Mass thanks to building high to our north. We may see a bit of dim sunshine, but the snow shield will only make it up to coastal Connecticut, Providence to Plymouth. The Cape will pick up a couple of inches of accumulation and the Islands could see up to a half a foot of snowfall later this afternoon into tonight.
Skies will clear and the wind will diminish tonight setting us up for one of the coldest morning's of the season. Temperatures will fall into the upper single digits and lower teens. The cold air will start retreating tomorrow and we'll see a return to sunshine with highs into 30's.
As the mild air continues to work in on Wednesday it will be a bit unsettled with lots of clouds and a few mixed rain and snow showers. Highs will reach near 40 in the afternoon.
This system will move out followed by a dry, chilly day on Thursday. The plot thickens on Friday. Some of the computer models bring low pressure into the Northeast with plenty of cold air in place. If this plays out we would be talking about accumulating snow across much of southern New England. It looks to be a fast moving system with snow arriving around sunrise then moving out before dark. Now, other models keep this storm out-to-sea so there is lots of uncertainty at this point so stay tuned. It's certainly worth watching.
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
