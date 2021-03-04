SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds moved in last night ahead of a cold front. We may see a few flurries early this morning then clouds will decrease with quite a bit of sunshine today.
The front will bring back the chill and the wind as increases out of the northwest this afternoon with gusts to 25-35mph. A colder air mass is moving in as well and highs return to the 30s for western Mass under good sunshine.
Temperatures continue to drop as a trough deepens over the Northeast Friday and Saturday. Both days are looking blustery and cold with highs in the 20s to low 30s. Wind chills likely stay in the teens and 20s both days. Sunday stays dry, sunny and chilly with highs climbing slightly above freezing, but with a lighter breeze, it should feel much nicer.
A pattern shift is looking more likely for next week with the transition to milder temperatures beginning Monday. We should get back to around 40 to start the week as strong high pressure moves just off the Southeast coast. A stronger southwesterly flow aloft will allow temperatures to get into the 50s by Tuesday and 50s to even near 60 degree temps may last much of the week! Our weather also looks mainly dry with good sunshine through Wednesday at least.
