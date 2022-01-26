SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The cold air continues to drain in this morning with temperatures down into the teens and single digits. There's a northwesterly breeze too, which will continue to push wind chills down to around 0 through sunrise.
Arctic high pressure will supply us with lots of sunshine today, but it will stay frigid. Highs only make it into the teens to low 20s this afternoon, but a continued northwest breeze will make it feel more like it's in the single digits teens. Wind gradually lightens tonight and temperatures likely fall below 0 through Thursday morning.
Dry, cold conditions continue tomorrow and we still and we will still see lots of sunshine. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold as today, but we still end up below normal with highs in the mid to upper 20's. High, thin clouds increase tomorrow evening ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will approach New England Friday, bringing cloudy skies, and a few flurries with highs into the lower 30's, so closer to normal for this time of year.
Flurries will blossom into light snow after midnight Friday night as low pressure off the Southeast coast moves northward. This storm system has the potential to “bomb out” or rapidly strengthen as it moves to the coast of New England. The exact track of the powerful nor’easter will determine how much snow we end up seeing here in western Mass, with a path over the Cape or farther inland, bringing the highest snow totals to western Mass. A path farther east, offshore will still bring us snow, but the “blockbuster” snow amounts will end up closer to the coast, as well as blizzard conditions. The bulk of the snow looks to fall from about 7am to 7pm on Saturday.
Our weather dries out Sunday with sunshine returning along with continued gusty breezes behind the departing nor’easter. A warmer trend looking likely next week as we begin February.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.