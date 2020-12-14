SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Yesterday was beautiful with temperatures into the mid to upper 50's! It almost felt like spring, but the party is over! Colder air has already moved in, and we will be dealing with a wet snow today with a more important storm still likely late Wednesday into Thursday.
A wintry mix of a mainly wet snow has move in, and will continue through mid-afternoon. The precipitation will be mainly on the light side with a minor accumulation possible. Temperatures will stay in the 30's today.
Lets plan on a coating to 1" or so of accumulation leading to some slippery spots this afternoon. Most roads will remain wet, but watch out for some black ice with re-freeze for the evening commute, and into the overnight. The hill towns could see a bit more where 1-2" are possible.
Cold high pressure builds to our north tonight and will supply us with plenty of cold air ahead of our next storm. Temperatures stay in the 20's and lower 30s for highs tomorrow. It will be bright and sunny, but with the wind out of the Northwest up to 20 mph it will feel like it's in the 20's!
Moisture will slide out of the Rocky Mountain states, pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico then turn up the coast bumping into cold air over the Northeast, leading to a significant East Coast storm.
Wednesday looks dry and cold with increasing clouds. Snow will likely develop in the evening or overnight then continue through Thursday morning. How much snow will come down to the track of the storm. What we do know is that it would be all snow, light in nature and the potential is there for significant amounts. Right now the heaviest snow may line up across Connecticut and Rhode Island, but at least a plowable snowfall is likely for western Mass. Lets plan on moderate amounts of snow with lighter amounts for Franklin County into southern Vermont and New Hampshire, and major amounts for Connecticut. The exact track of the storm and how much dry air gets pulled into the system from the north will determine how much we end up getting.
The snow will likely wind down around midday on Thursday followed by breezy cold conditions behind it. Temperatures stay in the 20's on Thursday and with the breezy it will bring wind chills down into the teens.
Friday through the weekend looks dry and cold with temperatures slowly moderating back into the 30's for the week.
