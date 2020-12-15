SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --This afternoon will remain cold, and breezy, but at least the sun is out. Temperatures only make it into the lower to middle 30s in valley, and it will stay in the 20's across the hills. Winds chills will stay in the teens and 20's.
Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far. With a clear sky, and a diminishing breeze temperatures will tumble into the teens and even single digits.
We are still on track for a significant snowstorm, arriving here tomorrow evening. The track is key and a 30 mile difference in track from north to south can mean a big difference in snow totals, but the latest trends suggest the heavy snow bands will reach into western Mass.
***A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of western Mass 7 PM Wednesday through 1 PM Thursday***
This storm will be all snow for western Mass. Snow totals will be greatest from Springfield to Boston and points south, but everyone in western Mass will see a significant accumulation.
It will be cold so the snow will be light in nature which is easy to move around, but piles up quickly. We are not concerned about power outages with the nature of the snow, and although it will be breezy the wind will not be too strong. Gusts to 25 however could lead to blowing and drifting reducing visibilities.
Snow will likely move in between 7-10pm Wednesday evening. Snow will become heavy at times overnight with 1-2” an hour into early Thursday morning. Travel will be treacherous into Thursday morning. With ratios of 15-1 snow totals are looking more impressive.
Here in western Mass, snow totals will be major for some of us 10-15” in Hampden County, then 6-10” through much of Hampshire and Franklin Counties.
It's always subject to change with any shift in track, but our confidence is increasing for big snows. This will be a fluffy snow as temperatures will be in the lower 20s for the duration with wind chills in the teens. The storm is fairly progressive so snow should taper off by late Thursday morning.
The biggest snow totals with this storm look to hit PA, NYC, southern and central CT, RI. This is where, 12-18” are possible. Snow on the Cape along the CT, RI shore may be heavier in nature and there may be some mixing. This could hold snow totals down there, but still significant amounts are likely there as well.
The snow will wind down by noon time on Thursday as the nor’easter quickly moves out. Dry weather looks to linger from Friday to early next week, but cold weather lingers too. Temperatures get quite cold Thursday night through Saturday with highs near freezing and lows in the single digits. Temps look to climb back above 40 by the beginning of next week. .
